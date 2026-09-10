Housewife in Qamashi reads a book and wins 50 million soums

An ordinary housewife living in Qamashi district achieved a great result through her interest in reading and regular book study. Ezoza Khushvaktova, a resident of Chim neighborhood, actively participated in a reading competition and ultimately won a cash prize of 50 million soums.

Along with her daily household chores, Ezoza Khushvaktova has been reading books regularly. Managing her time properly and paying sufficient attention to reading, the woman managed to demonstrate her knowledge in the competition.

This achievement of hers showed that even a person busy with family and household concerns can focus on knowledge and reading by properly allocating their time.