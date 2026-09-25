Meadow smartphone: digital detox and essential features

·25·Technology
Meadow smartphone: digital detox and essential features

The compact and minimalist Meadow smartphone has been introduced for users tired of social media and constant online communication in modern society. According to ixbt.com, this device allows users to take a break from their usual gadgets while retaining basic communication and essential apps. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

In recent years, smartphone addiction has been growing worldwide, leading to the emergence of a new category of devices to combat this trend. While there are alternatives on the market like the Light Phone, which offers a transition to basic phones, or the Wisephone with its limited interface, Meadow has chosen a different approach.

Minimalist approach and key capabilities

Meadow founder Shreyas Narlanka explains that the company's goal is not to force the user to focus only on work, but to create comfortable conditions for spending time in nature, improving social life, and disconnecting from the network. The device does not fully replace the existing smartphone but complements it.

This compact device runs on the Android operating system and allows users to access essential apps such as Maps, Strava, Uber, Apple Music, and Spotify. It also includes a camera, voice memos, text messaging, calls, location sharing, and a dedicated app for scanning tickets.

Convenience and terms of use

The device's technical capabilities include Bluetooth support. Users can connect 3.5 mm headphones via USB-C, which further expands musical possibilities.

Nevertheless, you cannot use your primary phone number for calls and messages via Meadow. Users are required to open a new number based on a separate subscription plan, which allows them to maintain basic connectivity while on the go.

Narlanka recommends that users customize the “driving” mode on their iPhone. According to him, you can set up an automatic message to notify acquaintances that you are with Meadow. As a result, you are free from unnecessary group chats, but the ability to be reached in case of an emergency remains.

MeadowSmartphoneDigital DetoxMinimalismAndroid
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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