Russia bans imports of several more products from Armenia

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, Rosselkhoznadzor, has banned the import of potatoes, eggplants, apples, pears, quinces, and dried fruits from Armenia starting June 3, 2026. This was reported by Meduza.

The transit of these products through Russia to EAEU countries has also been restricted. The restrictions are imposed for an indefinite period and will remain in effect until a mechanism to ensure product safety is developed.

Rosselkhoznadzor noted that there are issues regarding the control of agricultural products in Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that exporters and producers will receive state support and assistance in finding new markets.

It is worth noting that Russia has previously banned imports of flowers, mineral water, vegetables, greens, peaches, strawberries, and fish from Armenia. These decisions are being made amid Armenia's rapprochement with the European Union and ahead of parliamentary elections in the country.