Crocodile attacks boy standing by the river

·42·World
Crocodile attacks boy standing by the river

In a tragic incident in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a crocodile attacked a 12-year-old boy and dragged him into the river. This was reported by The Times of India newspaper.

It is reported that the tragedy occurred on the banks of the Ghaghara River in the Bahraich district. After helping his uncle work in a rice field, the 12-year-old boy went to the riverbank to wash his hands and feet. At that moment, a crocodile emerged from the water, attacked him, and dragged him into the river.

Witnesses say the incident occurred around 6:00 PM local time. Farmers and villagers, hearing the boy's cries for help, rushed to the scene. They threw stones and bricks at the predator to force it to release the boy.

However, the crocodile surfaced with the boy several times before dragging him back into the depths. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful.

Afterward, dozens of locals began search operations using bamboo poles. After nearly five hours of searching, the boy's body was recovered from the river around 10:00 PM.

Forest department officials stated that the crocodile had damaged part of the body. The deceased was a 6th-grade student who had lost his parents several years ago. He is survived by one brother and two sisters.

The district administration announced that financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees, or over $4,800, would be provided to the victim's family under the government's compensation program.

IndiaUttar PradeshCrocodile AttackWildlifeTragedy
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