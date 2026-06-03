Will the US and Iran resume nuclear program negotiations?

·47·World
Will the US and Iran resume nuclear program negotiations?

As the global community focuses on geopolitical processes in the Middle East, significant developments are emerging in international diplomacy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing that Iran has agreed to discuss key aspects of its nuclear program with American representatives. However, Washington is setting a primary condition for the successful start of these talks: Iran must fully open the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.

According to estimates by the US Secretary of State, the next phase of negotiations regarding the nuclear deal could take several months.

Expert meetings and the issue of highly enriched uranium

In his Senate address, Marco Rubio highlighted the complexity and technical nature of the process:

«This is undoubtedly a very technical issue, and I do not think it can be resolved in just five days. It will require expert groups from both sides to meet regularly for 30, 60, or 90 days to agree on all the fine details.», the Secretary of State stated.

According to him, the second phase of future dialogue will focus on the disposal (elimination) of Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

What are the conditions for easing sanctions?

The US administration clarified that it does not intend to ease economic restrictions on Iran solely in exchange for opening the Strait of Hormuz. As is known, Tehran officials have been under international sanctions due to their nuclear activities.

The Secretary of State added that if the Iranian leadership agrees to completely abandon its nuclear ambitions, international obligations will be placed upon them, and sanctions will be gradually eased in accordance with this process.

Truce and the complication of the geopolitical situation

It should be recalled that a temporary truce has been in effect between the US and Iran since the beginning of April this year. Under this agreement, the parties were supposed to develop a final peace treaty.

However, according to reports from Iran's Tasnim news agency, Tehran has temporarily suspended negotiations with Washington following the resumption of Israeli military strikes on Lebanese territory. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump insists that diplomatic dialogue between the two nations is still ongoing.

Follow the details of these major political meetings and steps toward peace in the Middle East on Zamin.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Gate of Hell: The Fire Burning for Over 70 YearsToday, 10:06$45 Million Cargo Found in 265-Meter TunnelToday, 09:48180-Meter High Wire Test Shakes Tightrope WalkerToday, 09:47Hotel Fire in Delhi Claims 21 LivesToday, 09:44Russian MFA Announces Restrictions on British CitizensToday, 08:22Middle East Tensions Escalate: US and Iran Exchange StrikesToday, 06:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guinness World Record Updated! Nine Babies Born at Once
Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences over tragedy in China
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week