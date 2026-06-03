Will the US and Iran resume nuclear program negotiations?

As the global community focuses on geopolitical processes in the Middle East, significant developments are emerging in international diplomacy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing that Iran has agreed to discuss key aspects of its nuclear program with American representatives. However, Washington is setting a primary condition for the successful start of these talks: Iran must fully open the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.

According to estimates by the US Secretary of State, the next phase of negotiations regarding the nuclear deal could take several months.

Expert meetings and the issue of highly enriched uranium

In his Senate address, Marco Rubio highlighted the complexity and technical nature of the process:

«This is undoubtedly a very technical issue, and I do not think it can be resolved in just five days. It will require expert groups from both sides to meet regularly for 30, 60, or 90 days to agree on all the fine details.», the Secretary of State stated.

According to him, the second phase of future dialogue will focus on the disposal (elimination) of Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

What are the conditions for easing sanctions?

The US administration clarified that it does not intend to ease economic restrictions on Iran solely in exchange for opening the Strait of Hormuz. As is known, Tehran officials have been under international sanctions due to their nuclear activities.

The Secretary of State added that if the Iranian leadership agrees to completely abandon its nuclear ambitions, international obligations will be placed upon them, and sanctions will be gradually eased in accordance with this process.

Truce and the complication of the geopolitical situation

It should be recalled that a temporary truce has been in effect between the US and Iran since the beginning of April this year. Under this agreement, the parties were supposed to develop a final peace treaty.

However, according to reports from Iran's Tasnim news agency, Tehran has temporarily suspended negotiations with Washington following the resumption of Israeli military strikes on Lebanese territory. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump insists that diplomatic dialogue between the two nations is still ongoing.

Follow the details of these major political meetings and steps toward peace in the Middle East on Zamin.