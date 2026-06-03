$45 Million Cargo Found in 265-Meter Tunnel

Mexican security agencies have uncovered a major underground tunnel near the US border. Investigators believe this secret passage was used to smuggle drugs, weapons, and other contraband.

According to the Mexican Attorney General's Office, the tunnel was discovered on May 31 near Tijuana. It is considered highly likely that it extends into US territory.

Preliminary data indicates the underground passage is nearly 265 meters long and over 6 meters deep. Notably, the tunnel was equipped with modern technology, including lighting, ventilation systems, and specialized electronic mechanisms for cargo transport.

During the operation, authorities seized 1,029 kg of cocaine valued at approximately $45 million, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, ammunition, and various documents.

US law enforcement agencies describe this operation as a significant blow to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, considered one of the most dangerous criminal groups in the country.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the case. They face charges related to drug trafficking and the use of illegal tunnels. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment.

According to Mexican prosecutors, the tunnel may connect to a street in San Diego, California. However, the exact exit point on the US side has not yet been officially confirmed.

Officials state that efforts to combat underground smuggling networks along the border between the two countries will be further intensified.