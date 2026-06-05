Chinese Blogger Builds Basketball Court for His Cats

·95·World
Chinese Blogger Builds Basketball Court for His Cats

Chinese blogger and engineer Xin Zhilei built a real basketball court for his cats.

As part of the project, he installed spectator stands, a parquet-floored playing area, basketball hoops, and screens, and also prepared small-sized balls. According to the blogger, he worked on this project for three months.

Zhilei showcased the finished arena on his social media pages. The footage shows him playing basketball with his cat.

The basketball court is not the only project the blogger has created for his cats. The engineer has been working on a full-scale 'Cat City' project for several years. This city features a miniature metro system, a house with a small replica of the blogger himself, a bank, a cinema, a supermarket, a MeowDonald's cafe, and many other facilities.

In addition, Zhilei is actively involved in charity work. He builds warm and comfortable shelters for stray cats.

Xin ZhileiChinaMeowDonald'sCat City
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Over $142,000 Worth of Cockroaches Seized in AustraliaOver $142,000 Worth of Cockroaches Seized in AustraliaYesterday, 17:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Eid al-Adha date announced in Saudi Arabia
Eid al-Adha date announced in Saudi Arabia