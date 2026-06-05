Chinese Blogger Builds Basketball Court for His Cats

Chinese blogger and engineer Xin Zhilei built a real basketball court for his cats.

As part of the project, he installed spectator stands, a parquet-floored playing area, basketball hoops, and screens, and also prepared small-sized balls. According to the blogger, he worked on this project for three months.

Zhilei showcased the finished arena on his social media pages. The footage shows him playing basketball with his cat.

The basketball court is not the only project the blogger has created for his cats. The engineer has been working on a full-scale 'Cat City' project for several years. This city features a miniature metro system, a house with a small replica of the blogger himself, a bank, a cinema, a supermarket, a MeowDonald's cafe, and many other facilities.

In addition, Zhilei is actively involved in charity work. He builds warm and comfortable shelters for stray cats.