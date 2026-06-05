37-Year-Old Woman Lived as a Girl in Another Family for a Year

An unusual incident in Brazil shocked the public. It was revealed that a 37-year-old woman posed as an 11-year-old girl and lived with a family for over a year.

Local media reported that the incident occurred in Joinville. The woman, who introduced herself as Gabriele, approached a local church claiming to have fled from abusive parents. A kind family, believing her tragic story, took her into their home and began caring for her like their own child.

The woman explained that her appearance did not match her age due to various illnesses. She claimed to suffer from autism and other conditions, stating she had even been forced to take hormonal medications during childhood.

It turned out that she exhibited childlike behavior for 14 months. She even asked for a baby bottle and her favorite blanket before bedtime. On some nights, she attempted to display panic states by speaking in a childish voice.

Gabriele did not attend school. She convinced the family that her abusive father could find her through the school. As a result, the family grew deeply attached to her, even celebrating her '12th birthday' and considering formal adoption.

However, the deception was unexpectedly exposed. A family member, suspicious of the woman's behavior, contacted law enforcement. Investigations revealed that she was actually a 37-year-old experienced fraudster.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the woman had previously deceived several other families in a similar manner. She is currently in custody, awaiting a court decision.