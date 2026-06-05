Remote and sharp diplomatic disputes between the leaders of two neighboring countries continue at a new stage. After Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his views at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not remain silent. This year's June 5 the Ukrainian leader published a firm and expected rebuttal to the Kremlin leader's words via his official Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Moscow officials still prioritize continuing military actions instead of peace negotiations and establishing stability.

"Weak response" and disappointment of the world community

In his statement, Volodymyr Zelensky assessed Russia's response as "weak and ineffective" for the negotiation process and noted that this statement offended many observers in the international arena.

Lack of desire to end the war: According to Zelensky, the Kremlin does not want to change the current situation, and this conflict only benefits political circles making large profits from the war.

Call to increase economic pressure: "Everyone standing there today was very happy and smiling. Therefore, it is necessary to further restrict Russia's financial capabilities and maximize international pressure on it," added the Ukrainian leader.

Expression of gratitude: At the end of his address, the President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to all global partners who support Kyiv during this difficult period and are advocates of true and just peace.

From Open Letter to "Empty Vessel": Chronology of a Two-Day Political Clash

This heated exchange of views between the two leaders occurred in a short time and became the center of attention of the world media. The development of events was observed in the following sequence:

Date and time Steps and statements of the parties Central idea and essence June 4 Zelensky's open letter Ukraine announced its ability to sharply increase the cost of military actions for Russia, but proposed a face-to-face, personal meeting with Putin to end the war. June 5 (Daytime) Putin's response statement The Kremlin leader said he had never avoided a meeting, but considered fruitless talks "pouring from one empty vessel into another." He emphasized the presence of rudeness in the letter and the lack of meaning in dialogue. June 5 (Evening) Zelensky's rebuttal Stating that the Russian side had once again chosen the path of war and demonstrated to the world its unwillingness for peace, he called for strengthening economic sanctions.

Background analysis: As major football tournaments and the glory of the World Cup begin across the ocean, the geopolitical crisis in the European arena is entering a new and complex stage. What we witnessed on June 4-5 — the "open letter" and the sharp "rebuttals" to it — shows that trust between the parties is completely lost. With one side demanding increased economic and military pressure, and the other citing legitimacy and conditions, it is clear that real peace negotiations will not begin soon.

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