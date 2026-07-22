Wildberries Warehouses Targeted Again: Casualties and Injuries Reported

·32·World
Wildberries Warehouses Targeted Again: Casualties and Injuries Reported

Major fires broke out at Wildberries logistics centers in the Russian cities of Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk following drone attacks. Initial reports mentioned eight injuries, but local authorities later confirmed 10 injuries in the Krasnodar region and one worker killed in Armavir.

Wildberries founder and CEO Tatyana Kim confirmed that the company's warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk were struck. The attacks occurred overnight on July 22, and a large number of rescue forces were deployed to extinguish the fires.

Logistics center burns in Krasnodar

A fire started at the Wildberries complex in Krasnodar after it was evacuated due to safety requirements. Initially, city authorities reported that three victims had been hospitalized.

Later, Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev announced that 10 people were injured in the attack on the warehouse complex. A helicopter and 105 specialists were involved in the firefighting efforts.

Footage circulating on social media and verified by Reuters shows a large plume of smoke rising over the warehouse in Krasnodar.

Drone debris also fell on residential areas

According to the Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters, drone debris fell on two apartment buildings in Krasnodar. In the village of Dinskaya, two private houses were damaged.

There were no casualties at these locations. Damage to windows, balconies, and garage areas of some buildings was recorded.

Five people sought medical help in Nevinnomyssk

The Wildberries logistics center in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, was also evacuated. A massive fire subsequently broke out at the warehouse.

Initially, two injuries were reported, but the number of people seeking medical assistance later rose to five. They received outpatient care and did not require hospitalization.

Over 16 drones attacked an oil depot in Armavir

The Armavir city administration called this one of the largest drone attacks in recent times. According to local authorities, more than 16 drones were directed at an oil depot in the northern industrial zone.

As a result, a fire broke out covering approximately 800 square meters. While there was no initial information on casualties, Reuters later reported, citing local officials, that one worker was killed after drone debris fell on one of the enterprises in Armavir.

Eight workers were killed in a previous attack

This was the second major attack on Wildberries infrastructure in a few days. On July 18, strikes on logistics centers in Kotovsk and Elektrostal resulted in eight worker deaths and dozens of injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously stated that the targeted warehouses were used to supply components for drones and navigation equipment. The Kremlin denied claims that Wildberries was involved in military supplies.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the new attacks on July 22. Wildberries has also not disclosed the total amount of damage caused.

WildberriesDrone AttackRussiaLogisticsWar
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