Al-Hilal launches move for Harry Kane transfer

·26·Sport
Al-Hilal launches move for Harry Kane transfer

In the next few hours, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal club could present the next big surprise in the transfer market. Following a less-than-successful 2025/26 season, the Riyadh club has begun serious efforts to "overhaul and refresh" the squad and sign Bayern Munich's English striker Harry Kane.

Zamin.uz Al-Midan Al-Riyadi reports the details of the expected sensational transfer.

Simon Francis in London: The decisive stage of negotiations

According to reports, the sporting director currently responsible for Al-Hilal's summer transfer campaign, Simon Francis, has traveled to London to officially finalize the deal.

  • Negotiation venue: In London, Francis will hold a meeting with the 32-year-old striker's agent and his entourage.

  • Main goal: Through this meeting, it is planned to determine Kane's financial demands and the concessions he would agree to, and by fulfilling them, officially move him to the Al-Hilal squad.

  • Upcoming change: In the coming weeks, it is expected that Scottish specialist Richard Hughes will take over as the club's sporting director.

These negotiations in London will determine how Al-Hilal's subsequent dialogue with Bayern Munich will proceed and the format of the transfer.

Harry Kane's impressive stats at Bayern

Harry Kane left Tottenham in the summer of 2023 and was transferred to Bayern for approximately 95 million euros. His current contract with the Munich club is valid until June 30, 2027. intended.

During his time in Germany, the English striker recorded phenomenal statistics and results:

  • Matches played: 147 official appearances (in all competitions);

  • Goals scored: 146 goals;

  • Assists: 33 assists.

Kane's trophies in Munich:

With the Munich side, Kane won 4 official titles: won:

  1. German Champion (Bundesliga) — 2 times;

  2. DFB-Pokal — 1 time;

  3. DFL-Supercup — 1 time.

Fact sheet on the Harry Kane transfer

Indicator / Information

Details

Player

Harry Kane (32 years old, England national team)

Current club

Bayern Munich (Contract until June 30, 2027)

Interested club

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Lead negotiator

Simon Francis (Sporting Director)

Negotiation venue

London, United Kingdom

Stats at Bayern

147 matches / 146 goals / 33 assists

Trophies won

4 official titles

If Simon Francis successfully concludes the negotiations in London, Al-Hilal will soon move to the official agreement stage with Bayern Munich.

Harry KaneAl-HilalBayern MunichTransfer NewsSaudi Pro League
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