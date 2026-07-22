Neymar misses Copa Sudamericana match to participate in poker tournament

·5·Sport
Neymar misses Copa Sudamericana match to participate in poker tournament

Santos star Neymar was unable to help his team in a crucial Copa Sudamericana match. While the Brazilian forward's club was securing a victory in Venezuela, it was revealed that he was participating in a professional poker tournament in São Paulo. Although this caused debate among fans, the player's absence was coordinated with the coaching staff, reports Goal.com reports .

According to ESPN Brazil, Neymar participated in the winter stage of the Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) held at the WTC complex in São Paulo. The footballer is known for his passion for the card game and had previously won over 50,000 Brazilian reais in the same tournament. His participation in the event coinciding with Santos' match in Venezuela raised questions for many.

The coach's decision and a special plan for Neymar

Santos head coach Cuca clarified the situation after the match, emphasizing that Neymar's absence from the squad was a strategic decision rather than a disciplinary measure. According to the coach, the player was left out of the trip because he had not fully rested after the World Cup and needed to recover his physical condition. Instead of traveling to Venezuela, the team leader followed a special training program at the club's base.

"Neymar has been off the pitch for a few days and his vacation was short. We decided to keep him in training so he could become stronger and participate in consecutive matches. We have four important games in the next ten days. There was no point in taking him on a long and exhausting trip," Cuca explained after the 4-1 victory.

Despite spending time at the poker table, Neymar has been showing his active training on social media. He posted videos of his training process on his pages, showing that his physical condition is fine. Along with the forward, several other experienced players — Willian Arao, Joao Schmidt, and Igor Vinicius — were also left out of the trip to prepare for domestic league matches.

Even without Neymar, Santos achieved a convincing victory over Universidad Central. The 4-1 success in Venezuela gives the Brazilian club a significant advantage in the race for the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Now, the team will play the return leg at their home ground, Vila Belmiro. If Santos advances to the next round, they will face Ecuador's Macara.

Currently, the main focus for Santos is the Brazilian Championship, as the team sits in 15th place in the standings. Coach Cuca confirmed that Neymar will return to the pitch for the team's next match against Chapecoense. Fans are expecting brilliant performances from their star not only at the poker table but also on the green pitch.

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