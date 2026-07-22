New Commander-in-Chief in Ukraine: Mykhailo Drapatyi appointed to replace Syrskyi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his decision to appoint Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the country's Armed Forces. The relevant decisions will be officially formalized on July 22.

Zamin.uz provides details on the significant changes in military leadership, the biography of the new Commander-in-Chief, and the reasons behind this appointment.

Who is Mykhailo Drapatyi and how did he reach this position?

43-year-old Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, who has been serving as Commander of the Joint Forces since June 2025, will now lead the Ukrainian army. The President stated that this decision was made following discussions on the future structure of the General Staff and issues regarding the further development of the army.

Military career: Drapatyi began his career as a platoon commander in the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Award: Awarded the 'People's Hero of Ukraine' order in 2016.

Experience: After Syrskyi was appointed Commander-in-Chief in 2024, Drapatyi led the Ground Forces and played a key role in organizing the defense in the Kharkiv direction and thwarting the Russian offensive.

According to local media, these changes in military leadership occurred against the backdrop of mass protests that began after the departure of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Some of the protesters specifically demanded the appointment of Drapatyi as Commander-in-Chief.

Two days before this decision, Zelenskyy held meetings with high-ranking military officials, including Deputy Chief of the General Staff Volodymyr Horbatiuk and 3rd Assault Brigade Commander Andriy Biletskyi, to consider candidates to replace Syrskyi.

Gratitude to Syrskyi and his services

President Zelenskyy expressed special gratitude to the current Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi for his service:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “Oleksandr Syrskyi made a huge contribution to achieving important and strategic results for Ukraine in the defense of Kyiv, the counter-offensive in Kharkiv, and operations in the Kursk direction.”

Relationship with former minister Fedorov and salary issues

Oleksandr Syrskyi said he was surprised by media reports about alleged conflicts with former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He emphasized that his relationship with the minister was professional and openly apologized to Fedorov.

Syrskyi also explained the reason for the delays in military payments:

Former Minister Fedorov redirected a portion of the funds intended for military salaries to the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). As a result, problems arose with the financial support of military personnel.

Currently, the Ukrainian government is looking for ways to make all payments to military personnel on time and in full.

The Ukrainian government is currently seeking ways to ensure all payments to military personnel are made on time and in full.

Fact sheet on the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine