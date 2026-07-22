London club Chelsea has completed another sensational transfer. Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers has joined the "Blues" for £117 million. This deal has been recorded as the most expensive transfer in British football history. According to Goal.com, the team's new head coach Xabi Alonso and his close friend Cole Palmer played a key role in the player's decision. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 22-year-old signed a seven-year contract with the London club running until 2033. In terms of transfer fee, he surpassed Moises Caicedo (£115m) and Elliot Anderson (£116m), setting a new record for both the club and the country. According to Rogers, tactical discussions with Xabi Alonso put an end to his doubts about his future.

Xabi Alonso and tactical freedom

In his first interview, Morgan Rogers explained why he chose the Chelsea project. He noted that Xabi Alonso's style of play and the freedom he gives players on the pitch align perfectly with his views. "I spoke with the coach several times; his philosophy on football and how he sees my role was very important. It is a great honor for me to be part of his project," the player said.

For context, Rogers' professional career has seen a sharp rise in recent years. Moving from Middlesbrough to Aston Villa, the forward reached star status under Unai Emery. His brilliant performances for the England national team at the 2026 World Cup, particularly his effective actions in the semi-final against Argentina, had caught the attention of Chelsea scouts.

Friendship ties with Cole Palmer

Another important aspect of the transfer is the friendship between Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer. Both players trained together at the Manchester City academy and have played together in England youth national teams since the age of 14. Rogers says that Palmer called him constantly during the negotiations, urging him to move to the London team.

"Cole and I have always dreamed of playing on the same team. He sent me messages constantly until the transfer was finalized. Training and playing every day with your best friend is the most amazing feeling for a footballer," Rogers added. This duo is now expected to be the main force in Chelsea's attack.

This transfer could significantly impact the balance of power in the English Premier League. Chelsea continues to strengthen its squad with young and talented players. Rogers' versatility — his ability to play effectively both in the center and on the wings — will create new tactical opportunities for Xabi Alonso in the new season.