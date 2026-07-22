Traffic police officer hits and kills pedestrian in Samarkand

A tragic traffic accident involving a vehicle belonging to the traffic police occurred in the city of Samarkand. As a result of the collision, one pedestrian died at the scene. This was reported by the regional Road Safety Department.

It is reported that the incident took place on July 21 at approximately 18:15 on Shabbod Street in the city. While driving a Tracker patrol car assigned to him, the traffic police officer struck S.A., born in 1951, who was crossing the road in an undesignated area.

The medical assistance provided to the pedestrian, who sustained severe injuries, was unsuccessful, and he passed away at the scene.

Photos taken at the scene show significant damage to the front of the patrol vehicle.

In connection with this incident, the Samarkand City Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 266 of the Criminal Code — violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the death of a person.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions aimed at determining all the circumstances of the incident.