Traffic police officer hits and kills pedestrian in Samarkand

·0·Society
Traffic police officer hits and kills pedestrian in Samarkand

A tragic traffic accident involving a vehicle belonging to the traffic police occurred in the city of Samarkand. As a result of the collision, one pedestrian died at the scene. This was reported by the regional Road Safety Department.

It is reported that the incident took place on July 21 at approximately 18:15 on Shabbod Street in the city. While driving a Tracker patrol car assigned to him, the traffic police officer struck S.A., born in 1951, who was crossing the road in an undesignated area.

A traffic police officer and ambulance staff stand near a body covered with a white cloth on the side of the road.

The medical assistance provided to the pedestrian, who sustained severe injuries, was unsuccessful, and he passed away at the scene.

Photos taken at the scene show significant damage to the front of the patrol vehicle.

People gathered around a body covered with a white sheet on the street.

In connection with this incident, the Samarkand City Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 266 of the Criminal Code — violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the death of a person.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions aimed at determining all the circumstances of the incident.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Environmental violations to be assessed based on new criteriaEnvironmental violations to be assessed based on new criteriaToday, 12:00Did he fall out of a Cobalt or is there more to the story? The death of a 24-year-old man raises questionsDid he fall out of a Cobalt or is there more to the story? The death of a 24-year-old man raises questionsToday, 11:51Fatal traffic accident at Muruntov mine: two workers killedFatal traffic accident at Muruntov mine: two workers killedToday, 11:45Uzbek citizens may be recruited to work at the Minsk Automobile PlantUzbek citizens may be recruited to work at the Minsk Automobile PlantToday, 11:31Electrician caught in Kashkadarya while accepting 2.5 million soumsElectrician caught in Kashkadarya while accepting 2.5 million soumsToday, 05:23Eldor Shomurodov: "Playing in the World Cup was my biggest dream"Eldor Shomurodov: "Playing in the World Cup was my biggest dream"Today, 03:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism