Rodriguez Criticized for Upsetting Colombian President's Daughter

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Rodriguez Criticized for Upsetting Colombian President's Daughter

The hype surrounding the 2026 World Cup in South America is reaching new heights. However, an unexpected and unpleasant socio-political conflict has erupted within the Colombian national team camp ahead of the tournament. Currently, the public and social media users are heatedly and sharply discussing the actions of team captain and star James Rodríguez during the ceremony seeing off the national team to the USA.

The official send-off event for the footballers heading out to defend their country's honor was organized at the state level.

Official Send-off Ceremony and National Traditions

During the solemn ceremony, Colombian President Gustavo Petro met with the players and personally presented them with the national flag, a high state symbol, and traditional 'vueltiao' hats, a symbol of local culture, before their departure across the ocean. The event, which began in a very uplifting atmosphere, ended with an unexpected incident.

Rodriguez Criticized for Upsetting Colombian President's Daughter

Photo: Getty Images

A video that spread widely on social media and garnered millions of views in a short time captured the following painful situation:

  • The Girl's Request: The President's young daughter, Antonella Petro, attended the event and asked her favorite idol, James Rodríguez, to take a commemorative photo together.

  • The Star's Coldness: However, the footballer, known for his magical performances on the field, did not stop for some reason and continued on his way, seemingly ignoring the girl's sincere requests and paying her no attention at all.

  • A Sad Expression: In the circulated footage, it is clearly visible that Antonella's facial expression changed significantly after Rodríguez passed by her indifferently, showing that she was deeply upset and disappointed.

Debate and Outrage on Social Media

This video sparked a real volcano of debate in Colombia. Fans and local media representatives have split into two camps:

Viewpoints of the Parties

Expressed Opinions and Reactions

Harsh Critics

Accusing James of arrogance, they emphasize that trampling on the feelings of a young child, especially the daughter of the country's leader, is completely inconsistent with star status.

Defenders and Supporters

They suggest that the footballer might have been very excited at that moment, distracted, or simply failed to hear the girl's voice due to the noise.

Contextual Commentary: It is natural that such psychological pressure and criticism on social media before the World Cup become an extra burden for the national team's leader. However, star status requires attentiveness to ordinary and sincere fans, especially young children, in any situation. It is crucial for the stability of the internal environment in Colombian football that James Rodríguez explains this misunderstanding soon and perhaps meets with Antonella separately to smooth over the situation.

Always follow the most sensational insights on the eve of the World Cup, unexpected events in the lives of football stars, and exclusive sports analyses with us on the Zamin pages!

James RodriguezColombiaGustavo PetroAntonella PetroUSA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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