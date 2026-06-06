Dog with 1.5 Million Followers Stolen and Sold to Restaurant

·157·World
Dog with 1.5 Million Followers Stolen and Sold to Restaurant

It has been revealed that a Border Collie named Chutou, with 1.5 million followers on Chinese social media, was stolen and sold to a restaurant for its meat. The incident occurred while its owner, Guo, was traveling.

Surveillance footage showed two individuals taking the dog away on an electric scooter. The owner reported the theft to the police, noting that Chutou wore a collar and a GPS tracker. After a two-week search, the suspect was found. He claimed he mistook the dog for a stray and sold it to a local restaurant for only 180 yuan (about $28). By then, the animal had already been slaughtered and eaten.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway. This case has sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media, reigniting debates on strengthening animal protection laws.

ChinaChutouBorder CollieGuo
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