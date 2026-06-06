Women Accepted as Volunteers in the Greek Army for the First Time

The Greek Ministry of Defense has implemented a significant change in the army under a new program. In the initial phase, 72 women were accepted as volunteers into the Armed Forces.

Under this new initiative, women aged 20–26 have the opportunity to serve 12 months of voluntary military service. They undergo the same training program as male soldiers and fully comply with all army regulations.

Participants who successfully complete the training process are assigned to designated military units and subsequently acquire the status of reserve servicemen. This means they will hold an important position in the country's defense system in the future.

Through this decision, the Greek government aims to increase the proportion of women in the Armed Forces, strengthen the army's personnel potential, and further enhance the modern defense system.

This news has generated significant interest in the country, sparking widespread discussions in social and political circles.