Israel Allegedly Wiretapped US Officials' Conversations

·47·World
Israel Allegedly Wiretapped US Officials' Conversations

Israel is alleged to have wiretapped phone conversations between US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Pentagon official Elbridge Colby. The New York Times reported this, citing its sources.

According to the publication, in recent weeks the US side has raised the threat of counterintelligence from Israel to one of the highest levels. In Washington, there are suspicions that Israel may have been monitoring US relations with Iran.

As NYT writes, the leadership of both countries was previously aware of mutual intelligence activities. However, according to US officials, Israel's attempt to learn Washington's position on negotiations with Iran "crossed acceptable boundaries".

The Israeli Embassy denied this information, emphasizing that the country does not conduct intelligence activities against American officials.

IsraelDonald TrumpThe New York TimesIranPentagon
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