Russia imposes restrictions on the import of certain fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan

·15·Economy
Russia imposes restrictions on the import of certain fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan

Russia has imposed import restrictions on certain agricultural products supplied by five exporters from Uzbekistan. This was reported by Rosselkhoznadzor.

The agency's decision covers cabbage, onions, dill, parsley, grapes, beets, and tomatoes. A temporary restriction has been placed on their entry into Russian territory.

According to the official statement, deficiencies related to phytosanitary regulations were identified more frequently in the products of these specific exporters compared to others. For this reason, the restriction was applied specifically to these five suppliers.

The decision does not apply to all fruits and vegetables sent from Uzbekistan. The restriction concerns only the exporters where violations were recorded and the products they supply.

RussiaUzbekistanRosselkhoznadzor
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