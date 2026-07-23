Mateus Fernandes scores a stunning goal on his Tottenham debut

Tottenham Hotspur proved why they spent £85 million on their most expensive summer signing, Mateus Fernandes, in his very first game. The Portuguese midfielder showcased his high skill level in his debut appearance for the club, catching the attention of fans and experts alike. This is reported by Goal.com .

Fernandes made his first start in a behind-closed-doors friendly match against MK Dons at the club's training ground. According to Goal.com, the former West Ham player scored the only goal that decided the match. He struck a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, finding the back of the net and securing a 1-0 victory for his team.

A debut and an unforgettable goal

The goal quickly went viral on social media. After receiving the ball, Fernandes unleashed a powerful strike from a long distance that hit the post and went in. The goalkeeper was helpless in that situation. In a post-match interview, the 22-year-old emphasized that it was the best goal of his career.

"It was amazing, wasn't it? This is my favorite goal of my career. I scored a similar one last season, but this one is completely different. I know I need to shoot from outside the box more often, and I can do it," shared Mateus Fernandes.

Transfer market competition and the new squad

Interestingly, Manchester United was also involved in the race for the player. However, the 'Red Devils' were unwilling to pay the full £85 million, offering £70 million plus add-ons. Tottenham took the risk and paid the requested amount immediately. So far, this decision seems to be paying off.

After a disappointing last season, Tottenham has begun a major squad overhaul. As a reminder, the team finished 17th in the league last year, barely avoiding relegation. Under the management of Roberto De Zerbi, the club has signed the following players this summer:

Jan Paul van Hecke

Andy Robertson

Martin Dúbravka

Marcos Senesi

Sandro Tonali

This extensive transfer campaign signals the club management's serious intentions. In the new season, Tottenham aims not only to return to the top of the table but also to qualify for European competition. The adaptation of talents like Mateus Fernandes will undoubtedly be a crucial factor in this journey.