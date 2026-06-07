Uzbek Citizen Dies in Hotel Fire in India

·79·World
Uzbek Citizen Dies in Hotel Fire in India

It was reported that among the victims of the fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, there was one citizen of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported that 21 people died in a fire at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar district.

According to Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, 13 foreign citizens were among the deceased. They are citizens of Mozambique, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Liberia, Congo, and Iraq.

Additionally, more than 20 foreigners were injured as a result of the incident. The Indian side is providing necessary assistance in cooperation with the embassies of the deceased and injured.

IndiaUzbekistanNew DelhiRandhir JaisvalMalviya Nagar
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Uzbek Citizen Dies in Hotel Fire in India – Zamin.uz, 07.06.2026