Women Without Hijabs May Be Imprisoned — Taliban

The Taliban's Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat Province, Afghanistan, issued a new warning to the public. It states that families must ensure women strictly adhere to prescribed dress codes. Otherwise, legal measures may be taken, and arrests may occur. AmuTV reported this, citing local sources and obtained documents.

According to a copy of the document published by the outlet, men must not allow women in their families to go out without hijabs. Women may be arrested by the Taliban's morality police and placed in a special women's prison in the following cases:

if walking on the street without a headscarf;

if their face is uncovered;

if seen in tight clothing;

if using cosmetics.

The document emphasizes that these requirements are based on the Taliban's moral code. According to it, male guardians in the family are directly responsible for ensuring women comply with established dress standards. It notes that legal measures may be applied and women may be arrested if rules are violated.

Furthermore, the order strictly defines compliance with requirements and the liability of male relatives. Individuals who fail to comply with the rules may be arrested and handed over to Taliban judicial authorities.

It is reported that this decision became known following an audio recording circulated in Herat. According to local sources, the audio recording belongs to the Taliban's morality police, stating that this measure was adopted after a local meeting and will come into force on June 6.

The audio also notes that neighborhood activists and mosque imams are tasked with informing the public about the new requirements. According to local residents, monitoring of women's dress in Herat city has intensified in recent months. Special checkpoints have been established in busy areas of the city for this purpose.