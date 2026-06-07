Women Without Hijabs May Be Imprisoned — Taliban

·87·World
Women Without Hijabs May Be Imprisoned — Taliban

The Taliban's Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat Province, Afghanistan, issued a new warning to the public. It states that families must ensure women strictly adhere to prescribed dress codes. Otherwise, legal measures may be taken, and arrests may occur. AmuTV reported this, citing local sources and obtained documents.

According to a copy of the document published by the outlet, men must not allow women in their families to go out without hijabs. Women may be arrested by the Taliban's morality police and placed in a special women's prison in the following cases:

  • if walking on the street without a headscarf;

  • if their face is uncovered;

  • if seen in tight clothing;

  • if using cosmetics.

The document emphasizes that these requirements are based on the Taliban's moral code. According to it, male guardians in the family are directly responsible for ensuring women comply with established dress standards. It notes that legal measures may be applied and women may be arrested if rules are violated.

Furthermore, the order strictly defines compliance with requirements and the liability of male relatives. Individuals who fail to comply with the rules may be arrested and handed over to Taliban judicial authorities.

It is reported that this decision became known following an audio recording circulated in Herat. According to local sources, the audio recording belongs to the Taliban's morality police, stating that this measure was adopted after a local meeting and will come into force on June 6.

The audio also notes that neighborhood activists and mosque imams are tasked with informing the public about the new requirements. According to local residents, monitoring of women's dress in Herat city has intensified in recent months. Special checkpoints have been established in busy areas of the city for this purpose.

TalibanAfghanistanHeratAmuTV
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Father and Daughter Graduate from Medical School Together in EnglandFather and Daughter Graduate from Medical School Together in EnglandToday, 13:23The World's Deepest Pool: An Entire City Hidden UnderwaterThe World's Deepest Pool: An Entire City Hidden UnderwaterToday, 12:52Humanoid Robot Kicks Child in ChinaHumanoid Robot Kicks Child in ChinaToday, 12:36Six Arrested Following 'Cockroach Party' ProtestSix Arrested Following 'Cockroach Party' ProtestToday, 12:09Uzbek Citizen Dies in Hotel Fire in IndiaUzbek Citizen Dies in Hotel Fire in IndiaToday, 08:28Ebola Cases Rise to 488Ebola Cases Rise to 488Today, 08:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement