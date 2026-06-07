Six Arrested Following 'Cockroach Party' Protest

Six participants were arrested during a protest against India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, the country's capital. According to the Associated Press, the initiative behind the protest was the satirical 'Cockroach Party,' which gained significant popularity by amassing over 15 million followers on social media in a short period.

The movement emerged after a controversial statement by Indian Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, who compared some unemployed youth to cockroaches. These remarks sparked widespread public discussion and protests.

Hundreds of citizens, including the movement's founder Abhijit Dipke, participated in the protest. Dipke, a Boston University student and political communications specialist who traveled from the US to India, joined the demonstrators. Participants carried books, national flags, flowers, and masks depicting cockroaches. The majority of the protesters were students and young professionals.

At the rally held on Saturday, participants demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid controversies related to irregularities in exam administration. Later, the protest evolved beyond just educational issues into a broader expression of discontent regarding youth employment opportunities, economic hardships, and future prospects.

According to police, the arrests were made to prevent potential clashes among protest participants.

At the end of the protest, representatives of the movement demanded that the Education Minister resign within seven days.

Protesters chanted slogans such as 'The cockroaches are coming — Dharmendra Pradhan is going!' and called on the government to pay serious attention to youth issues.