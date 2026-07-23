A snippet was enough: Ziyoda intrigued everyone with her new song titled "Kam-kam" (video)

·24·Culture
A snippet was enough: Ziyoda intrigued everyone with her new song titled "Kam-kam" (video)

Ziyoda shared a short snippet of her new song on social media. The track, titled "Kam-kam," quickly sparked interest among the singer's followers.

Although only a small part of the song has been released so far, fans have received it warmly. In the comments under the video, many wrote that they liked the melody and are looking forward to the full version.

Some followers are asking Ziyoda to release the new song as soon as possible. The short snippet itself has generated interest in the track and sparked discussions about the singer's latest creative work.

For now, Ziyoda has only presented a short clip of "Kam-kam" to her fans. Meanwhile, followers are eagerly waiting to hear the full version of the song.

ZiyodaKam-kam
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