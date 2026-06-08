A Ship-City for 80,000 People: The Future Has Already Begun

For the first time in the world, the construction of a massive floating ship-city is being planned. According to the project, this giant structure, reaching 1.5 kilometers in length, is expected to be not just an ordinary ship, but a real "floating country."

All conditions for living will be created in this ship-city: schools, colleges, a stadium, banks, shopping centers, restaurants, and even a small airport. This will allow residents to lead a full life without ever stepping onto land.

The project is based on the idea of American engineer Norman Nixon, and investors are currently being attracted to implement it. With an estimated cost of $16 billion, this mega-project, if realized, will become one of the largest floating structures in history.

According to the plan, the ship-city will house 50,000 permanent residents, along with 10,000 tourists and 20,000 crew members. The most interesting aspect is that the residents of this "floating city" will have the opportunity to live, work, and study while traveling around the world.