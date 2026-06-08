The water level in the Caspian Sea is dropping rapidly. According to UN estimates, one of the world's largest lakes could become significantly shallower in the coming decades.

Experts emphasize that this process will seriously affect the nature and economy of the entire region. In particular, fisheries, transport, and coastal areas may be at risk.

The decline in water levels also threatens the habitats of rare fish and animal species.

If this trend continues, its consequences could affect millions of people living in the Caspian region countries.