Flying taxi tested for the first time in the capital of Kazakhstan

The capital of Kazakhstan Astanahas seen the first public demonstration of a flying taxi , which is considered the transport of the future. The test flight conducted on July 24 was recognized as an important step toward developing urban air mobility in the country. This was reported by the Kazinform agency.

It is reported that the demonstration flight was organized within the framework of the “Games of the Future” program at the “Qazanat” hippodrome territory. The test utilized the AutoFlight Prosperity electric aircraft, which has vertical take-off and landing capabilities.

The modern air taxi can carry one pilot and five passengers. It can travel at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour and cover a distance of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge.

The project is being implemented by the Kazakh company Alatau Advance Air Group (AAAG) in partnership with the Chinese company AutoFlight .

AAAG Chairman Sergey Hegaynoted that while urban air mobility was considered a future technology just a few years ago, it is now being tested in practice.

According to him, important stages such as studying international experience, building necessary infrastructure, and organizing demonstration flights have been completed to implement the project.

The expert noted that popularizing urban air transport requires digital control systems, air traffic coordination, special vertiports, a legal framework, and the training of qualified specialists.

It was also emphasized that this sector will create new jobs for maintaining air taxis, assembly, spare parts manufacturing, software development, as well as for engineers, pilots, and operators.

Sergey Hegay believes the main goal of this initiative is to build a new high-tech industry for future generations.

According to him, in the near future, air taxis could become as common as today's cars, and in Kazakhstan , new technological companies, engineering schools, and modern professions could develop.