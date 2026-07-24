James Webb detects a giant planet in a famous star system

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James Webb detects a giant planet in a famous star system

Astronomers James Webb using the space telescope Beta Pictoris d have managed to identify an exoplanet named. The new celestial body is hidden within the bright dust disk of a young star system located approximately 63 light-years away, and this discovery is considered one of the significant events for modern astronomy. This was reported by ScienceDaily publication.

It is reported that the research was conducted by scientists from the University of California, San Diego, led by Aidan Gibbs. The results of the scientific work have been presented to international experts. The discovery was made during the process of studying the atmosphere of the previously known Beta Pictoris d planet using the NIRSpec spectrograph.

During the research, instead of taking direct images as usual, scientists analyzed the chemical spectrum of the planet's atmosphere. Specifically, signals related to carbon monoxide, water vapor, and methane were recorded. These data served to confirm that the object is indeed an exoplanet. At the same time, these results refuted previous assumptions that it could be a background star or a brown dwarf.

Additional investigations MIRI instrument and Very Large Telescope (VLT) were carried out based on observational data obtained through. This further strengthened the reliability of the findings.

According to scientists, Beta Pictoris dhas a mass at least twice that of Jupiter. The planet orbits its star at a distance of approximately 30 astronomical units This distance is considered close to the orbit of Neptune in the Solar System.

Expertsemphasize that this discovery is also significant for another reason. Because it went down in history as the first case where an exoplanet was identified using medium-resolution spectroscopy despite the influence of a strong bright dust disk.

It is worth noting that earlier, scientists announced interesting information about the 25 light-years away, located in the Giraffe (Camelopardalis) constellation GJ 3378b planet. According to studies, this planet is considered one of the most promising candidates for extraterrestrial life.

Based on new scientific conclusions, GJ 3378b is located in its star's habitable zone, that is, in a region favorable for life. This indicates that liquid water may exist there and conditions necessary for life may have formed. Scientists plan to study this and other exoplanets more deeply in the future.

James WebbExoplanetAstronomyBeta PictorisSpace Exploration
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