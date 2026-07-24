Trump signals potential for major strike on Iran: Tehran warns

·170·World
Trump signals potential for major strike on Iran: Tehran warns

US President Donald Trump said he is considering the possibility of launching an attack on Iran even larger than previous ones. Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported that the American leader is close to making a decision and Washington is prepared for a potential operation.

Tehran reacted sharply to these statements. Iranian officials stated that any attack on the country's infrastructure would not go unanswered.

Trump: "I am close to making a decision"

Axios reporter Barak Ravid quoted his conversation with Trump on the X social network.

"I am considering the possibility of a massive attack on Iran. Even bigger than the previous ones. I am close to making a decision. We are fully prepared for this," the US President told the journalist.

This statement indicates that the tension between Washington and Tehran could reach a more dangerous stage.

However, the exact date, targets, and scale of the potential operation have not been officially disclosed yet.

Iran called the threats a "sign of desperation"

Mohsen Rezaei, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, assessed the US threats and statements about potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure as Washington's "desperation."

"Iran's response to attacks on infrastructure will be sharp and decisive," warned Rezaei.

He emphasized that the recent actions of the US leadership reflect difficulties in controlling the situation rather than a show of strength.

Rezaei also mentioned the attack on pilgrims in Shalamcheh. However, the provided information did not disclose details of this event or evidence confirming US involvement.

Iranian military command also issued a statement

According to the Pars Today agency, Iran's Central Military Command, "Khatam al-Anbiya," also responded to Trump's statements.

The command's statement used very harsh and insulting terms toward the US President and condemned the threat to strike Iranian infrastructure.

EADaily also cited this statement. However, the emotional and insulting phrases in it reflect the Iranian side's position and should not be accepted as independent facts.

What could a strike on infrastructure mean?

The main concern of the Iranian side is related to potential attacks on the country's strategic facilities.

Theoretically, such targets could include:

  • energy facilities;

  • military bases;

  • transport and communication networks;

  • oil and gas infrastructure;

  • defense industry facilities

could be included.

However, the US administration has not provided official information on which objects it is considering. Therefore, assumptions about specific targets remain unconfirmed.

What risks does the new escalation pose for the region?

A direct military conflict between the US and Iran could have a serious impact on the situation in the Middle East.

Potential consequences include the expansion of military confrontation in the region, rising oil prices, increased risks to maritime trade routes, and the threat of retaliatory attacks against US allies in the region.

At the moment, the parties' harsh statements are further limiting the possibility of a diplomatic solution. Whether Trump has made a final decision and what Tehran's potential response will be will determine the course of future events.

Do you think the tension between the US and Iran can be eased through negotiations? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Donald TrumpIranMiddle EastMilitary ConflictGeopolitics
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