Michael Olise surprises everyone in a New York amateur game

Bayern Munich and France star Michael Olise has captured the attention of the football community with an unexpected gesture. After the recently concluded World Cup, the talented winger, currently on vacation, surprised fans by playing football with amateurs on the streets of New York. This event once again proved the star player's sincere love for the game, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, the 24-year-old joined a game organized by the GoodRec platform at a public pitch in New York. Most interestingly, the former Crystal Palace star did not take to the field in professional boots, but in simple socks and loose trousers. Despite this, he showcased his technical skills, utilizing his signature style of cutting inside from the right wing.

The best even in socks

After the game, Michael Olise took photos with all the participants and interacted with fans. The organizers shared these moments on social media, expressing their gratitude: "He beat us even in socks. Thanks for coming to our game in New York!" This situation showed how close professional players can be to ordinary fans.

This spontaneous meeting was a logical continuation of a very successful season for Olise. He set a new record for Les Bleus by providing seven assists during the World Cup. His performances on the international and club stages are highly rated by experts.

For the record, Michael Olise played 52 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists. The Munich management and fans hope the forward will maintain such excellent form in the new season.

The player is currently continuing his short vacation. He is expected to return to the Bayern Munich camp soon to join pre-season training. The Bundesliga giant is paying special attention to the physical recovery of its leaders who reached the final stages of the World Cup.