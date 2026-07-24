Maresca's first training camp at City: who will stay in the main squad?

"Manchester City"'s new head coach Enzo Maresca has started pre-season preparations with 23 players. While most of the main stars have not yet returned to the team, players returning from loans and academy talents have a unique opportunity to earn the coach's trust.

The initial training sessions include players who were regulars in the first team last season, such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov and Phil Foden. Now, Maresca's main task is to determine who to keep in the team, who to send on loan, and which players to part ways with.

Main stars will return to the team gradually

Players like Rodri, Erling Haaland, Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson, and Jeremy Doku have not yet joined the general training sessions.

For this reason, the focus in the first few days is on youth players, those returning from loans, and players who received fewer opportunities last season.

For Maresca, this period is an opportunity to evaluate each candidate in the squad closely, while for the players, it is the best time to make a positive first impression on the new coach.

An important opportunity has arisen for Khusanov

Abdukodir Khusanov was one of the first-team members to join Maresca's initial training sessions.

The 22-year-old central defender had his first full season with Manchester City in 2025/2026, standing out with reliable defensive performances. He also contributed to the team's success in the League Cup and FA Cup.

The Uzbekistan national team's exit from the World Cup in the group stage allowed Khusanov to return to the club earlier. Now he will try to master Maresca's tactical requirements ahead of others and solidify his place in the starting lineup.

Especially with Marc Guehi and other defenders yet to join the camp, Khusanov may take on more responsibility in training.

Donnarumma is ready from day one

Among the goalkeepers, the main focus is on Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Since the Italian national team did not qualify for the World Cup, the 27-year-old goalkeeper had the opportunity to rest fully and prepare for the new season throughout the summer. As a result, Maresca welcomed his main goalkeeper in good physical condition from the very first day.

Experienced Marcus Bettinelli is training as Donnarumma's deputy. Young goalkeepers Oliver Watmuff and Jack Uint have also been called up to the camp.

18-year-old Watmuff spent last season on loan at Rochdale, keeping clean sheets in 18 out of 39 matches. He may be loaned out again after the Asian tour concludes.

Competition in defense will be strong

In addition to Khusanov, Vitor Reis will also fight for a spot in the main squad. The 20-year-old Brazilian gained important experience playing against top La Liga strikers during his loan spell at Girona.

Rico Lewis's future is not yet fully clear. It is reported that Nottingham Forest and Everton are monitoring him. While his ability to play in defense and midfield makes him a useful player, the issue of regular playing time may determine his decision.

Max Alleyne has also returned from loan. Steven Mfuni, after recovering from injury, is likely to be temporarily sent to a Championship club.

Foden starts anew under Maresca

Phil Foden scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 34 Premier League matches last season. However, he was not included in the England squad for the World Cup.

Not participating in a major tournament allowed the 26-year-old to prepare fully for the new season.

Foden could be one of the key players in Maresca's attacking system. However, he must adapt to the new coach's requirements and prove once again that he is one of Europe's most dangerous attacking midfielders.

A decisive camp for Nico Gonzalez and Echeverri

Nico Gonzalez participated in 11 Premier League matches in the second half of last season but remained on the bench most of the time due to strong competition.

Currently, his representatives are exploring interest from other clubs. Therefore, the pre-season camp could be one of the last important opportunities for Nico to convince Maresca.

Claudio Echeverri's future also remains open. The Argentine played on loan at Bayer and Girona. Now the coaching staff will decide whether to keep him in the main squad or send him on loan for another season.

Savio is also one of the players who must prove himself. Tottenham is showing interest in him, and Maresca's final assessment could affect the Brazilian's future.

Academy youngsters get a big opportunity

A number of talented representatives from the club's academy are also participating in the camp.

Floyd and Tyrone Samba are in the spotlight as brothers who scored in the FA Youth Cup final in the same season. The 17-year-olds have had the chance to showcase their potential to Maresca.

Xavier Parker is attracting interest from several top English clubs. City is trying to keep the 16-year-old midfielder as an important part of their long-term project.

Divine Mukasa returned with experience from a loan in the Championship. Ryan McAidoo is considered one of the most promising wingers in the club's academy after his debut in the main team.

17-year-old Jeremy Monga, bought from Leicester for 10 million pounds, will also be in Maresca's focus. He became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history, breaking the record previously held by Jude Bellingham.

The future of the strikers is also open

Divine Mubama played over 1600 minutes in the Championship last season, recording 5 goals and 1 assist.

Maresca will evaluate the 21-year-old striker's readiness for the main team during the camp. If he does not get enough playing time, he may be loaned out again.

Mahamadu Sangare scored 15 goals and provided 3 assists in 30 matches last season. Despite this, the 19-year-old Frenchman is expected to go on loan to a Ligue 1 or Bundesliga club.

23 players who started working with Maresca

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marcus Bettinelli, Oliver Watmuff, Jack Uint.

Defenders: Rico Lewis, Brooklyn Nfonkeu, Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Max Alleyne, Steven Mfuni.

Midfielders and wingers: Christian McFarlane, Nico Gonzalez, Floyd Samba, Claudio Echeverri, Phil Foden, Tyrone Samba, Xavier Parker, Divine Mukasa, Ryan McAidoo, Jeremy Monga, Savio.

Forwards: Divine Mubama, Mahamadu Sangare.

Decisions on the new squad are approaching

Sporting Director Hugo Viana and Enzo Maresca will work on shaping the new squad throughout the summer.

Competition will intensify as the main stars return. For the players currently participating in training, time is limited: they must make a good impression on Maresca, otherwise, they will have to consider loan or transfer options.

Along with first-team members like Abdukodir Khusanov, Donnarumma, and Foden, the gathering of young talents like Jeremy Monga, the Samba brothers, and Xavier Parker in one camp shows how a new era at City could take shape.

Do you think Abdukodir Khusanov can solidify his status as a main defender under Maresca? Leave your opinion in the comments.