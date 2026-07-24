Unexpected rebellion at Barcelona: Ferran Torres rejects Flick and moves to PSG

·221·Sport
Unexpected rebellion at Barcelona: Ferran Torres rejects Flick and moves to PSG

Another sensational transfer scandal is brewing around the Catalan club Barcelona. The team's skilled forward Ferran Torres may soon join the French club PSG. According to the prestigious Spanish publication El Desmarque the player is completely dissatisfied with the terms of the new contract offered by the 'blaugranas' and is ready to leave the team.

Zamin.uz analyzes this unexpected transfer rumor and the real reasons behind it.

1. Dissatisfaction with Hansi Flick and salary: Why is Torres upset?

Ferran Torres is completely unhappy with the new agreement offered by the Catalan club's management and his role on the pitch. The player feels undervalued and is ready to leave the dressing room if conditions are not improved immediately.

  • Salary issue: The proposed new salary amount does not meet the player's demands at all.

  • Hansi Flick factor: Under new head coach Hansi-Dieter Flick, Torres is not guaranteed a solid place in the starting XI or sufficient playing time.

2. The Luis Enrique call: A key role at PSG

The player's agents have already been informed about the Parisian club's offer. For Torres, this option looks very attractive.

According to insider information:

PSG head coach Luis Enrique knows Ferran Torres' capabilities very well and is ready to entrust him with an important, leading role in the Parisians' revamped squad. This factor could have a decisive influence on the player's decision.

Barcelona vs PSG: A comparison of options for Torres

Indicators and factors

At Barcelona

Prospects at PSG

Coach's approach

Hansi Flick (Bench and rotation)

Luis Enrique (Starting XI guarantee)

Financial terms

Reduced / Low salary

High salary and attractive bonuses

Status at the club

Feeling 'undervalued'

One of the team's main forwards

3. Deco asks for 50 million euros: Transfer details

Ferran Torres' current contract with Barcelona is until June 2027. However, the club's sporting director Deco does not want to drag the situation out.

According to reports, the Catalan club's management is asking for a release fee of approximately 50 million euros for the player's potential transfer. If PSG agrees to pay this amount, the deal could be finalized in the coming days.

Do you think Torres is making the right decision?

Ferran Torres' move to PSG could become one of the biggest events of the summer transfer window for both clubs.

Send this hot football news to your friends who are fans of Barcelona and PSG, and share it in your sports chats!

Should Ferran Torres stay at Barcelona or is it better to move under Luis Enrique? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments!

Ferran TorresBarcelonaPSGHansi FlickTransfer News
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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