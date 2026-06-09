Countries with the Highest Standard of Living Revealed

HelloSafe has published the Prosperity Index for 2026. The ranking is based on data from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and the OECD, taking into account not only economic indicators but also key factors affecting the population's standard of living.

According to the study results, Norway was named the world's most prosperous country for the first time. Ireland and Luxembourg took the next spots. Experts attribute this outcome to the strong social protection systems and high quality of life in these countries.

Interestingly, the United States, one of the world's largest economies, ranked only 17th. The main reasons cited are income inequality and a relatively high level of poverty.

In Europe, Norway, Ireland, and Luxembourg led the way, while in Africa, the Seychelles, Mauritius, and Algeria made it into the top three.

In Latin America, Uruguay was recognized as the most prosperous country, surpassing Chile and Panama. In Asia, Singapore took first place, followed by Qatar in second.

According to analysts, prosperity is directly linked not only to economic growth but also to the fair distribution of income, social protection, education, and the level of human development.