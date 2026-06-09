Woman Found Alive in Malaysian Mountains After 14 Days Without Food

·2·World
Woman Found Alive in Malaysian Mountains After 14 Days Without Food

An astonishing incident in Malaysia has left many in awe. A 49-year-old female tourist, lost in the mountains, survived without food for two weeks and was found safe and sound after 14 days.

It turned out that Jaslinda Saludin set out to hike Mount Batu Putih on May 23. She was part of a group consisting of 14 tourists and two guides. However, the next day, the woman got separated from the group and was left alone in the mountains.

According to the rescued woman, she consumed no food during this time. To survive, she drank water collected from plant leaves and stems.

"I had no food. I ate nothing for two weeks, surviving only on water. We must be grateful for our lives," she said.

It was determined that the woman initially stopped to rest due to pain in her leg. She then became separated from the group and continued moving independently. As a result, she lost her way.

A woman wearing a blue hijab and a checkered shirt is sitting in front of a door.

After Jaslinda Saludin was reported missing, a large-scale search and rescue operation began on May 25. Rescuers, police officers, volunteers, and local residents were involved in the search efforts.

Finally, on June 6, the woman was found alive near the village of Lubuk Gaharu. She was immediately taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

Experts noted that the terrain where the woman was found is very complex, featuring waterfalls, deep valleys, and difficult-to-pass areas. Therefore, her survival is being regarded as a true miracle.

The rescued tourist apologized to the public for the concern caused by her disappearance. Her husband expressed gratitude to all organizations and volunteers who participated in the search.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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