Ivorian fans unable to travel to the USA due to visa restrictions

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America heats up, organizational and migration controversies continue to mount. Following issues faced by Uzbekistan, Brazil, and comments from FIFA President Gianni Infantino regarding strict US border controls, the Ivory Coast national team and its passionate fans have been dealt a painful blow. Due to strict visa restrictions, thousands of Ivorian supporters have been denied the opportunity to watch the 2026 World Cup group stage matches from the stadiums.

The famous and influential French L'Équipe newspaper reported that Julien Kouadio Adonis, head of the Ivorian National Supporters Committee (CNSE), expressed deep pain regarding the situation:

“Unfortunately, our dedicated fans have been forced to abandon this long and historic journey across the ocean. The main reason is that the United States government is unwilling to welcome football fans from certain countries, specifically our Ivory Coast. The US side has made it clear they have no intention of admitting our supporters.” “This is a heavy blow for our country and the football community. Our highest duty was to cheer for our team from the stands during this crucial time. We could have showcased our national culture, dances, and passion to the world at this grand football carnival on American soil,” the committee head lamented.

Insiders reveal that the CNSE had planned to send a group of at least 500 fans to support the team. However, due to the strict 'filter' of the US Embassy and immigration services, only a handful of officials were able to travel. Now, this small group is tasked with mobilizing the Ivorian diaspora already living in the US to create a supportive atmosphere in the stadiums.

International commentators note that the US government's overly strict migration policy is causing difficulties not only for fans but also for participants and officials. A prime example is the case of experienced Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry by US border control despite having valid visa documents.

It is worth noting that the Ivory Coast national team begins its World Cup journey on June 15 in Philadelphia against Ecuador. The 'Elephants' will have to show true resilience in this match without their fans.

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