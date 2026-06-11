Trump Announces Plan to Seize Iran's Main Oil Terminal

·43·World
Trump Announces Plan to Seize Iran's Main Oil Terminal

Tensions and geopolitical games on the world political stage are reaching their peak. While the excitement of the World Cup unfolds overseas, a massive, sensational statement has emerged on the international arena that directly concerns the global economy and security. US President Donald Trump has revealed plans to launch new, intense military strikes against Iran over the volatile situation in the Middle East and, in the future, to forcibly seize Kharg Island—the official heart of Tehran's economy and its largest oil terminal located in the Persian Gulf. Through an official post on his "Truth Social" platform, Trump vowed to bring Iran's entire oil and gas markets under full American control.

The White House leader stated in his announcement that Iran's armed forces, military aviation, air defense systems, and strategic radars have already suffered serious damage and been destroyed, and the country's offensive potential is almost completely incapacitated. In his address, the US President specifically wrote:

“We will soon, in the near future, fully take over Kharg Island and other major Iranian oil infrastructure facilities. In doing so, we will establish absolute and firm control over their oil and gas markets.”

Latin American precedent and a multi-billion dollar terminal

Trump cited his policy regarding Venezuela as an example of this sharp economic and military tactic. According to him, similar political maneuvers being conducted with Caracas officials are "working in a revolutionary and wonderful way" for the benefit of both nations. It is worth noting that earlier, the US leader openly stated that, according to an agreement reached with the Venezuelan government, the US would personally take control of the huge revenues from the sale of 30 to 50 million barrels of the country's oil, and that these funds would be "under his direct management and disposal as President."

For information, Kharg Island is considered a lifeline for the Iranian economy. This is because nearly 94 percent of Iran's total oil exports via sea routes are carried out through this very strategic island. During peak periods, the warehouses of this complex have simultaneously stored up to 553 million barrels of raw material reserves. According to international analysts' estimates, during the past year 2025, Tehran received nearly 53 billion dollars in net profit from oil exports alone—which means exactly 11 percent of the country's total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Violation of the truce and details of the war in the Middle East

Recall that comprehensive military clashes between the US-Israel alliance and Iran have been raging since February 28, 2026. On March 13 of this year, the US Air Force launched major missile strikes on Kharg Island. As a result, more than 90 important Iranian military facilities, including naval mine depots and missile bases, were destroyed, but the oil infrastructure on the island was deliberately left untouched at that time.

Although a temporary ceasefire was reached between the warring parties in early April of this year thanks to the direct mediation and diplomatic efforts of Pakistan, this agreement is being regularly violated on the front lines. Specifically, since April 13, US warships have continued to completely blockade Iranian ports by sea, while Iranian armed forces have responded with relentless missile attacks on international commercial ships passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. By mid-May, according to Trump, the peace negotiation process has reached a complete "dead end." Time will tell how dangerous the turn of events will be and how prices in the world energy market will change.

Follow the hottest and most sensational developments in world politics, details of military clashes in the Middle East, and the most reliable, exclusive news about our daily life with us on the Zamin page!

Donald TrumpIranKharg IslandVenezuelaTruth Social
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ivorian fans unable to travel to the USA due to visa restrictionsIvorian fans unable to travel to the USA due to visa restrictionsYesterday, 14:46Putin signs law on seizing property of Russians abroadPutin signs law on seizing property of Russians abroadYesterday, 11:58Brazil national team undergoes enhanced security screening at US airportBrazil national team undergoes enhanced security screening at US airportYesterday, 11:15Bill Gates answered questions regarding his ties to EpsteinBill Gates answered questions regarding his ties to EpsteinYesterday, 09:02Colombian President temporarily removed from officeColombian President temporarily removed from officeYesterday, 08:54Chinese youth celebrate the end of the country's most important examChinese youth celebrate the end of the country's most important examYesterday, 08:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again