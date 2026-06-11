Trump Announces Plan to Seize Iran's Main Oil Terminal

Tensions and geopolitical games on the world political stage are reaching their peak. While the excitement of the World Cup unfolds overseas, a massive, sensational statement has emerged on the international arena that directly concerns the global economy and security. US President Donald Trump has revealed plans to launch new, intense military strikes against Iran over the volatile situation in the Middle East and, in the future, to forcibly seize Kharg Island—the official heart of Tehran's economy and its largest oil terminal located in the Persian Gulf. Through an official post on his "Truth Social" platform, Trump vowed to bring Iran's entire oil and gas markets under full American control.

The White House leader stated in his announcement that Iran's armed forces, military aviation, air defense systems, and strategic radars have already suffered serious damage and been destroyed, and the country's offensive potential is almost completely incapacitated. In his address, the US President specifically wrote:

“We will soon, in the near future, fully take over Kharg Island and other major Iranian oil infrastructure facilities. In doing so, we will establish absolute and firm control over their oil and gas markets.”

Latin American precedent and a multi-billion dollar terminal

Trump cited his policy regarding Venezuela as an example of this sharp economic and military tactic. According to him, similar political maneuvers being conducted with Caracas officials are "working in a revolutionary and wonderful way" for the benefit of both nations. It is worth noting that earlier, the US leader openly stated that, according to an agreement reached with the Venezuelan government, the US would personally take control of the huge revenues from the sale of 30 to 50 million barrels of the country's oil, and that these funds would be "under his direct management and disposal as President."

For information, Kharg Island is considered a lifeline for the Iranian economy. This is because nearly 94 percent of Iran's total oil exports via sea routes are carried out through this very strategic island. During peak periods, the warehouses of this complex have simultaneously stored up to 553 million barrels of raw material reserves. According to international analysts' estimates, during the past year 2025, Tehran received nearly 53 billion dollars in net profit from oil exports alone—which means exactly 11 percent of the country's total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Violation of the truce and details of the war in the Middle East

Recall that comprehensive military clashes between the US-Israel alliance and Iran have been raging since February 28, 2026. On March 13 of this year, the US Air Force launched major missile strikes on Kharg Island. As a result, more than 90 important Iranian military facilities, including naval mine depots and missile bases, were destroyed, but the oil infrastructure on the island was deliberately left untouched at that time.

Although a temporary ceasefire was reached between the warring parties in early April of this year thanks to the direct mediation and diplomatic efforts of Pakistan, this agreement is being regularly violated on the front lines. Specifically, since April 13, US warships have continued to completely blockade Iranian ports by sea, while Iranian armed forces have responded with relentless missile attacks on international commercial ships passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. By mid-May, according to Trump, the peace negotiation process has reached a complete "dead end." Time will tell how dangerous the turn of events will be and how prices in the world energy market will change.

Follow the hottest and most sensational developments in world politics, details of military clashes in the Middle East, and the most reliable, exclusive news about our daily life with us on the Zamin page!