Erdogan advised a young journalist not to delay marriage

·52·World
Erdogan advised a young journalist not to delay marriage

A remark made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with journalists has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

It is reported that during the meeting, a young female journalist sincerely congratulated the head of state on becoming a grandfather. The conversation was warm and open, and Erdogan, in turn, showed interest in the journalist's personal life.

He asked the journalist if she was married. When she replied that she had not yet started a family, the president also clarified her age. Erdogan then jokingly, yet with a serious tone, advised her not to put off marriage, suggesting she should not delay the process.

This incident quickly spread across social media, triggering various opinions and debates. Some users interpreted the president's words as a focus on national values and the institution of the family, while others raised questions about whether such personal matters should be discussed in public.

Thus, a piece of advice given during a simple conversation turned into a public discussion, sparking another exchange of views on marriage age and personal choices in society.

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