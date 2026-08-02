Hisense Introduces Dual-Screen E-Ink Smartphone After Four-Year Hiatus

Hisense has opened pre-orders for a new series of A10 smartphones featuring electronic paper display technology. According to ixbt.com, this new device is becoming one of the most unusual gadgets on the market due to its unique design and E-Ink display specialized for reading, ending the brand's four-year hiatus in this segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is reported that the new lineup includes the A10 Pro and A10 Ultra models. Their official presentation and the start of sales are scheduled for the 28th of this day. The devices will be offered to users in various memory configurations: in particular, buyers can choose versions with 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB internal storage, as well as an advanced variant equipped with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB flash memory.

Unique Display Capabilities

The main feature of this series is a 6.13-inch E-Ink display specially designed for reading text, working with documents, and taking notes. Such screens reduce eye strain and make reading text very comfortable even under bright sunlight.

Additionally, the Hisense A10 Ultra model is equipped with a magnetic detachable color LCD screen mounted on the rear panel. This additional panel allows users to view images, comics, and various other multimedia content. The smaller A10 Pro version features magnetic fasteners and special contacts that allow for connecting such an accessory in the future.

Technical Capabilities and AI

The smartphones are equipped with a modern 4 nm octa-core Qualcomm QCM6690 processor and run on the latest Android 16 operating system. Furthermore, the Lobster Smart Voice AI assistant is integrated into the devices for user convenience.

The device's capabilities include a 48 MP main camera, NFC module, infrared blaster, call recording function, app cloning, and magnetic wireless charging technology. Recall that Hisense's last E-Ink screen smartphone was the A9 model introduced four years ago in 2022.