Final moments of a dying star captured in unprecedented detail

NOIRLab astronomers have unveiled a new, detailed image of NGC 1514, the "Crystal Ball Nebula." This cosmic object is actually a binary star system where one star, reaching the final stage of its life, is shedding its outer layers into space, as reported by CNN.

As a result, a massive nebula of gas and dust has formed around the star. The second star plays a crucial role in this process, influencing the ejected material and giving it an orderly, spiral-like shape. This makes the nebula a unique cosmic scene with complex geometry rather than a simple cloud.

The image was captured using the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph on the Gemini North telescope on Maunakea, Hawaii, with the colors holding scientific significance. Red hues represent hydrogen gas, while blue tones indicate oxygen.

Experts note that such nebulae appear during the final stages of dying stars, a process lasting about 10,000 years. Ultimately, only a very dense core—a white dwarf—remains.

Scientists believe that observing such objects is vital for understanding stellar life cycles. The new image once again demonstrates how complex and simultaneously breathtaking the universe is.