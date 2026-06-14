Iran-US Peace Agreement: Is the End of the War Near

·33·World
Iran-US Peace Agreement: Is the End of the War Near

A draft memorandum of agreement being prepared between Iran and the US has been made public. According to Iran's Mehr news agency, the document consists of 14 points.

This project aims to immediately end the state of war, reduce tensions between the parties, and achieve a comprehensive political agreement.

Key points of the draft agreement:

  • Military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, will be stopped immediately and completely;

  • The US will respect Iran's sovereignty and commits to non-interference in its internal affairs;

  • The naval blockade will be completely lifted within 30 days;

  • US military forces will be withdrawn from areas bordering Iran;

  • The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened within 30 days based on Iran's terms;

  • Sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical products will be lifted;

  • The US and its allies will provide a program worth at least $300 billion for Iran's reconstruction;

  • Iran reaffirms its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons;

  • After negotiations begin, the US will return $12 billion from frozen assets;

  • No new sanctions will be imposed during the negotiations;

  • The final agreement will be approved through a UN Security Council resolution;

The parties will continue negotiations within 60 days to reach a final agreement on the nuclear issue. Additionally, on June 11, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement to end the war and that only the formal signing process remained.

"We will sign it soon, the documents are in the final preparation stage," he said.

The White House leader also indicated that the agreement could be signed by the end of this week.

Later, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that work on the text of the peace treaty with the US is almost finished and that an agreement on the main points is near.

IranUSDonald TrumpTehranUN
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Aziza Shukhratova
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