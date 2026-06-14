Videos of a little girl with a snake cause a stir on social media

·97·World
Videos of a little girl with a snake cause a stir on social media

Videos showing a family keeping a large, long snake are spreading widely on social media. In these clips, a girl around 4-5 years old is seen interacting comfortably with the snake.

The footage shows the girl playing with the snake, bathing it, and even lying on top of it. This situation has amazed many users, and in a short time, the videos have garnered a high number of views and hundreds of comments.

Various opinions are being expressed in the comments. While some speculate that the snake's venom may have been removed, others emphasize that such a situation is very dangerous and urge the parents to take precautions. Many remind that the snake still has wild instincts and could attack unexpectedly.

These videos have once again highlighted the urgent issue of performing dangerous experiments for content on social media.

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