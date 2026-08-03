Zebo Rahimova witnessed another miracle: she watched the sunset over the Atlantic Ocean from a castle

Famous blogger Zebo Rahimova shared another unforgettable moment with her fans during her trip to France. She watched the sunset over the Atlantic Ocean from the famous Mont-Saint-Michel castle and showed how deeply she was moved by this scenery.

In a video posted on social media, the blogger can be seen with tears in her eyes against the backdrop of the beautiful natural landscape. The video sparked great interest among her followers.

Zebo Rahimova left the following caption for the video:

"We watched the sun setting into the Atlantic Ocean from the Mont-Saint-Michel castle. France."