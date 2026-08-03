Liverpool Set to Extend Contract with Curtis Jones

·30·Sport
Liverpool Set to Extend Contract with Curtis Jones

According to talkSPORT, Premier League giants Liverpool are preparing to offer a new contract to midfielder Curtis Jones. Notably, this decision has been made despite a heated on-pitch argument between the player and his teammate Dominik Szoboszlai. Despite the misunderstanding during a pre-season friendly, the management considers securing the player's long-term future at Anfield a top priority, reports Goal.com reports .

As known, Curtis Jones has less than a year remaining on his current contract. Therefore, the Merseyside club is seriously considering a contract extension to avoid losing him for free as a free agent at the end of next season. Meanwhile, there is no shortage of suitors in the transfer market, with Italian club Inter showing particular interest in his services.

Inter's Efforts and Liverpool's Demands

The Italian giant's attempts to secure Curtis Jones are ongoing. The Milan club has made consecutive bids for the English midfielder, following up initial offers of €25 million and €32 million with an informal bid of around €35 million. However, Liverpool does not consider these figures sufficient and is demanding at least €40–50 million for the player.

Journalist Ben Jacobs notes that the Liverpool leadership is tired of informal negotiations through intermediaries. Club officials made it clear that if the Milan club truly wants to sign Curtis Jones, they must come forward with a direct, official offer. It is also reported that the player himself is open to the prospect of moving to Italy.

Pitch Conflict and Team Atmosphere

The tense dispute between Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai over the captain's armband during the match against Wrexham did not go unnoticed by the public. In that situation, Jeremie Frimpong and Kostas Tsimikas had to intervene to calm things down. Nevertheless, the club's head coach and management believe that such emotions between players are quickly forgotten and team harmony will be restored before the start of the season.

If Inter fails to officially submit the amount demanded by Liverpool before the transfer window closes, the English club will immediately enter negotiations to sign a new contract with Curtis Jones. Other interested teams, led by manager Andoni Iraola, are also monitoring the situation closely. At present, Liverpool aims to fully resolve the future of their academy graduate.

LiverpoolCurtis JonesInterTransfersPremier League
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