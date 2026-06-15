Trump Announces Completion of 'Grand Deal' with Iran

·33·World
Trump Announces Completion of 'Grand Deal' with Iran

It has been announced that an initial peace memorandum between the US and Iran has been agreed upon. The document is scheduled to be signed in Switzerland on June 19.

The agreement provides for a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, the memorandum also includes easing sanctions on Iranian oil, unfreezing assets, and commitments regarding the nuclear program.

Once the document is signed, the US and Iran will continue negotiations on the most contentious issues for another 60 days. A final peace treaty is expected to be signed thereafter.

Donald Trump emphasized that the agreement will serve to strengthen peace and security in the region.

Donald TrumpUSAIranSwitzerlandLebanon
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