“The missing child was in the car all along” — Unexpected incident in Turkey
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In Turkey, a 5-year-old boy climbed into the trunk of his father's new car and accidentally got locked inside.
Unable to find their child, the parents got into that very car and began searching the streets for him.
After some time, sounds were heard coming from inside the vehicle, and it was discovered that the boy was in the trunk.
Rescuers removed the rear seat of the car and safely extracted the child.
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