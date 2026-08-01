30 beluga whales facing euthanasia are being urgently rescued

30 beluga whales kept at the closed Marineland marine park in Canada are being relocated to aquariums in the US and Spain as part of an international rescue operation. This decision was made following concerns that the animals might be euthanized.

The park management stated that they no longer had the ability to provide proper care for the animals. As a result, the beluga whales were at risk of euthanasia (i.e., artificially ending an animal's life under veterinary supervision). This situation prompted the launch of an international rescue operation.

Reports indicate that in the first phase of the rescue operation, six belugas were sent to the US via specially prepared aircraft. Four of them were taken to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, and another two to the SeaWorld complex in San Antonio.

Experts placed each beluga into special transport containers with soft lining and partially filled with water to ensure the animals' safety. Veterinarians continuously monitored their condition throughout the flight.

According to the plan, a total of 28 belugas will be placed in four major oceanariums in the US. The remaining two belugas will be sent to Spain's Oceanogràfic Valencia complex.

Experts noted that all belugas are undergoing a full medical examination before relocation, and their safe delivery to the new living environment is being carried out under strict control.