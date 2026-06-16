6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Panic in China

A strong earthquake was recorded in Xinjiang province, located in the northwestern part of China. According to preliminary data, at least one person was killed and several others were injured to varying degrees as a result of the natural disaster.

It was reported that the earthquake occurred on June 16 around 17:06 local time. Experts estimate the magnitude of the tremor at 6.3. The epicenter was located in a mountainous area of the Haysi district, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers.

Following the strong tremors, workers in coal mines near the epicenter were immediately evacuated to safe locations. Currently, responsible authorities are continuing efforts to determine the extent of the damage and the number of casualties.

Rescue services have begun searching for citizens who may be trapped under the rubble. At the same time, specialists are assessing the possibility of landslides and other secondary natural disasters.

Relevant Chinese authorities have activated emergency measures. Several aftershocks were observed following the main earthquake, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.9.