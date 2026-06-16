6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Panic in China

·22·World
6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Panic in China

A strong earthquake was recorded in Xinjiang province, located in the northwestern part of China. According to preliminary data, at least one person was killed and several others were injured to varying degrees as a result of the natural disaster.

It was reported that the earthquake occurred on June 16 around 17:06 local time. Experts estimate the magnitude of the tremor at 6.3. The epicenter was located in a mountainous area of the Haysi district, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers.

Following the strong tremors, workers in coal mines near the epicenter were immediately evacuated to safe locations. Currently, responsible authorities are continuing efforts to determine the extent of the damage and the number of casualties.

Rescue services have begun searching for citizens who may be trapped under the rubble. At the same time, specialists are assessing the possibility of landslides and other secondary natural disasters.

Relevant Chinese authorities have activated emergency measures. Several aftershocks were observed following the main earthquake, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.9.

ChinaXinjiang
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Zelensky Sharply Comments on Strike Against Moscow Oil Refinery (Video)Zelensky Sharply Comments on Strike Against Moscow Oil Refinery (Video)Today, 14:55Binance May Lose License to Operate in the European UnionBinance May Lose License to Operate in the European UnionToday, 14:362,000-Year-Old Discovery Astonishes Scientists2,000-Year-Old Discovery Astonishes ScientistsToday, 14:19“The missing child was in the car all along” — Unexpected incident in Turkey“The missing child was in the car all along” — Unexpected incident in TurkeyToday, 12:31World's Richest People See Record Wealth Increase in One DayWorld's Richest People See Record Wealth Increase in One DayToday, 12:20Famous Russian Artist Known for Putin and Lukashenko Caricatures Shot DeadFamous Russian Artist Known for Putin and Lukashenko Caricatures Shot DeadToday, 12:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again