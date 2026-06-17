Will the War End? Details of US-Iran Agreement Revealed

The US and Iran may sign a memorandum of understanding in Geneva on June 19. Al Arabiya English has obtained a copy of the draft document.

The 14-point document envisions a complete cessation of war, the restoration of bilateral relations, and the strengthening of economic cooperation.

According to the draft, the US and Iran, as well as their allies, will commit to an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. The parties agree to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and not interfere in internal affairs.

The document plans to reach a final agreement within a maximum of 60 days. The US will be required to lift the naval blockade, withdraw its military forces from the region, and restore maritime navigation.

Iran, for its part, will commit to restoring the movement of commercial vessels between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, removing technical barriers, and implementing security measures.

The document also envisions the creation of a program worth at least $300 billion to restore the Iranian economy, with the participation of the US and regional partners. Funds will be directed toward energy, logistics, transport, and manufacturing.

Additionally, the US plans to gradually lift all types of sanctions against Iran, release frozen assets, and provide permits for oil exports.

Iran has reaffirmed that it will never create nuclear weapons. All issues related to the nuclear program will be resolved within the framework of the final agreement.

According to Reuters, Tehran previously demanded $400 billion in compensation from Washington, but the US rejected this proposal. Therefore, a private investment fund of $300 billion is planned.

The final agreement may be confirmed through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council.