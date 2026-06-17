True Heroism: Mother Suffers 93% Burns Saving 6 Children from Burning House

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True Heroism: Mother Suffers 93% Burns Saving 6 Children from Burning House

In September 2019, a woman left alone at home with her six children faced the hardest trial of her life. Within minutes, her house was engulfed in a fierce fire.

She could have escaped to safety. But the mother did not abandon her children. Entering the thick smoke and flames repeatedly, she brought out one child at a time.

This courage came at a very high price. The woman suffered burns over a large part of her body and spent a long time receiving treatment in the hospital.

But when she regained consciousness, she did not ask about her own condition; first, she asked about her children: "Are my children alive?"

She saved all her children. Sometimes true heroism is not found in grand words, but in a mother risking her life for her children.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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